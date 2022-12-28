 Skip to main content
College Signing | Girls Tennis | Highland High School

Hard work pays off

Romano signs to play tennis at Biola University

Highland senior Alexis Romano decided to be home schooled her last two years of high school and spent her free time focusing on tennis and playing in USTA tournaments.

Her hard work and focus paid off as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play women’s tennis at Biola University on Nov. 19 at her home in Palmdale.

