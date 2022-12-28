Hard work pays off

Highland senior Alexis Romano decided to be home schooled her last two years of high school and spent her free time focusing on tennis and playing in USTA tournaments.
Her hard work and focus paid off as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play women’s tennis at Biola University on Nov. 19 at her home in Palmdale.
She said she chose Biola for its uplifting atmosphere.
“The community when I visited there, it wasn’t an official visit yet, but just going around and seeing how everyone is, it was really nice,” Romano said. “People are trying to build their faith and their education, as well. It’s just an un-toxic community. And, of course, for the tennis program.”
She said the school is also not too big and not too small. It didn’t take her long to feel at home there.
“Honestly, it took maybe at least five minutes,” Romano said. “It was like a no-brainer on me going to Biola, because it’s, of course, such a great environment and the location is really nice and really close to home, unlike the tours I got from other colleges. Those were the big things.”
Romano was deciding between Biola and two other colleges, but one was seven hours away in Northern California and the other was in Southern California, but didn’t have any majors she was interested in. She plans on studying either biology or kinesiology at Biola.
“I’m so family-oriented,” said Romano, who is the only child of Sheryl De La Cruz and Roy Romano. “I just don’t like the thought of being seven hours away from my family. Especially traveling for the holidays, I’d rather be an hour and a half away.
“It’s for my parents’ sake as well. I want them to know that I’m only an hour and a half away. Give them that reassurance and everything.”
She also picked Biola because of coach David Goodman, who leads both the men’s and women’s programs. She said Goodman was nice and humble and was interested in getting to know her and what she wanted from her education and tennis career at the school.
“I love the coach there,” Alexis Romano said. “They only have one, which is coach Goodman. He’s one of like the most down to earth guys you’ll ever meet. He’s really funny, really chill. … He’s also a really amazing tennis player. I was watching him play with some of the players on the team and I was honestly really blown away on how he was playing. I didn’t really know that he used to play tennis for Azusa Pacific. He was playing some pro tournaments.”
When Romano started playing tennis at about age 9, it was just for fun. She and her parents started with Leonard Johnson, who coaches community tennis in Lancaster.
She started playing competitive tennis when she was about 13, just before high school.
“We started with coach Leonard (Johnson), he’s actually the one who started it all,” Romano said. “I would give him props for everything from the beginning, because he really introduced us into playing in tournaments. I love coach Leonard, he’s amazing.”
Romano played two years of high school tennis at Highland before deciding on playing in just USTA tournaments.
“I feel like it was just really my passion for tennis,” Romano said. “When I started tennis I didn’t really think I could get anywhere. I didn’t really have any push from anyone — no offense to any of my other coaches. I just didn’t have any drive from anyone outside.”
That all changed when she started training with David Garcia, a Lancaster boys tennis standout, who also played men’s tennis at Biola. He currently coaches both the girls and boys tennis programs at Lancaster High and has his own tennis academy.
“Once I started with David it was just like a whole change, a whole (180),” Romano said. “My whole perspective changed on everything and I just saw that he was just more intense and then I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really capable of this, so I think I’m really capable of playing college tennis.’
“I feel like, my parents, David, my uncle, who is my personal trainer, they were really the biggest factors in choosing to play college tennis and wanting to.”
Romano wanted to thank all of her coaches over her tennis career in addition to Johnson.
“I would also like to thank Brandon from Excel, even though we had some off terms, he did help me a lot. And also, coach Greg,” Romano said. “But mostly my thanks is to David. He just did some serious work on me. I felt like I was important as a player and he just was so determined to meet the goal I wanted. He would never make me feel down or anything, he would always push me to my limits and showed me what I was capable of.
“I’m really thankful for him and so are my parents, because without him we wouldn’t have gotten this scholarship or any scholarship in general.”
She also wanted to thank her uncle, Robert De La Cruz, who is her personal trainer.
“I want to say thank you to my uncle, because I would not look like this today (without him),” she said. “I want to thank him so much, because he helped me so much with my fitness. I could only do so much on the court, I also need to do stuff off court. So, he really helped me into loving fitness, honestly.
“Before, I didn’t like working out, but now I love going to the gym, I love working out on court, off court. He really brought that love of training for myself and for my passion.”
Most of all, she is thankful for her loving and supportive parents.
“I would really like to thank my parents as well, because, money-wise, it’s tough,” she said. “I’m just so grateful that they were able to let me keep doing the sport I love, although it’s a bit harsh on the money. Also, with driving me back and forth to the tournaments and stuff. I don’t know how they do it. They’re like super parents, they’re amazing.
“Everything they do is just for me and I’m so grateful for that. I’m really happy to have them as parents and to call them my parents.”
Romano is hoping to have a fun summer before joining her new team in the fall. She’s looking forward to the new experience and being a bit independent without being too far from home.
“I’m so excited to play and to play in such a competitive atmosphere,” Romano said. “I feel like that’s what I lacked in high school, because I didn’t really play my last two years, which was kind of a bummer, because I didn’t have that team atmosphere. But I’m really excited to have that competitiveness between everyone.
“I also can’t wait to experience college in general, like that dorm life and everything else, meeting new people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.