Hard work, defense lead Bulldogs into second round

PALMDALE — “Friday starts a new season.”
That was the message Highland head coach Chris Cole gave his boys basketball players after a tough last week of the Golden League season.
The Bulldogs, who finished second in league play, bounced back in their CIF-Southern Section Division 3A first-round playoff game on Friday night, defeating Brea Olinda 64-44.
Ramar Whitemore led Highland with 16 points, Kai Johnson scored 11 points, Marcus Hill put in 10 points and Ben Estrada added nine points.
The Bulldogs shot well, but the game was won on the defensive end.
“We did our research and knew their personnel,” Johnson said. “We knew they could shoot, so we had to stay mentally focused, make every shot hard, and run them off the line.”
Ramar Whitmore added: “This win feels great after the first-round loss last year. We were focused and determined to come back harder this year.”
With a team total of 18 defensive rebounds and 11 steals, the Bulldogs dominated defensively and the Wildcats never got into an offensive rhythm.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Cole said. “They rebounded and refocused from a tough week and proved tonight that they can overcome adversity.
“But we aren’t done yet. We hope to do something special during these playoffs. We can enjoy this win, but we have to refocus tomorrow and get ready for Tuesday.”
The Bulldogs will travel to South Pasadena High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. second-round game.
Boys Basketball Scores
— CIF-SS D3A: Bishop Diego 45, Quartz Hill 38
— CIF-SS D4AA: Alhambra 65, Palmdale 49
Boys Soccer
Quartz Hill 1, Poly 1 (5-4 PKs)
The Quartz Hill boys soccer team defeated Pasadena Poly on penalty kicks, 5-4, after the teams tied 1-1 in regulation of their CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round game on Friday.
The Royals scored their goal in the first half and Poly tied the game in the second half.
Quartz Hill now travels to Ontario for a second-round match on Tuesday. Ontario defeated Garey 3-2 on Friday.
Littlerock 1, Hemet 0
HEMET — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Hemet 1-0 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on Friday.
The Lobos (12-3-4) will be on the road for a third straight game in the second round after winning a wildcard game on Tuesday.
Littlerock travels Monrovia for a second-round game on Tuesday. Monrovia defeated Nuview Bridge 3-1 on Friday.
Palmdale 2, Thousand Oaks 1
PALMDALE — The Palmdale boys soccer team defeated Thousand Oaks 2-1 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Friday.
The Falcons, who won the Division 4 title last year, will play at Valencia in the second round on Tuesday. Valencia defeated Buena 3-2 on Friday.
Boys Soccer Scores
— CIF-SS D6: Silverado 2, Highland 0
