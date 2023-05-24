Dodgers Braves Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers rookie starting pitcher Bobby Miller reacts after recording the final out in the fifth inning of his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, in Atlanta. The Dodgers won 8-1. 

 

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA — Bobby Miller took a while to get spiffed up after his big league debut.

His Los Angeles Dodgers teammates celebrated Miller’s winning performance with an impromptu beer shower that expanded to include some other clubhouse condiments.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.