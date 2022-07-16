PALMDALE — Highland graduate Bobby Estrada called his recruiting process a happy accident, a mistake that led him to a wrestling scholarship.
Estrada heard about the university after his teammate Cierra Abrego was recruited and thought he would reach out to the coach.
He mistakingly contacted Cumberland University, instead of the University of the Cumberlands, where Abrego will be wrestling at.
“I actually contacted them by mistake,” Estrada said. “I meant to apply to the one Cierra’s going to, University of the Cumberlands. Happy little accident.”
Estrada originally contacted Cumberland University through the Next Student College Athlete, a recruiting service that teammate Thomas Gearllach used to find his college, Missouri Valley College.
“It’s like a social media for athletes,” he said. “They put their highlight tapes out there. They put their stats out there. I saw they were in Lebanon, Tennessee, which happens to be about 20, 30 minutes away from Nashville. So the location was one of the main reasons why I ended up choosing them.
“Before I knew it I was visiting and I committed.”
Estrada visited the campus in early May and committed while he was there.
“I got to go to the team’s banquet while I was out there and I got to see the culture of the team,” he said. “That was ultimately what helped me to decide.”
He also visited Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota, where Littlerock graduate Trever DeVestern, the brother of Highland coach Tim DeVestern, wrestled.
“It was a tough choice,” Estrada said. “It was hard to turn down. They wined and dined me pretty good.
“There’s one thing I could get used to out in Nashville, it’s the sweet tea. They don’t drink water. They drink sweet tea. Nashville is definitely what I thought it would be. A lot of boots and a lot of country music.”
The proximity to Nashville helped sway his decision.
“Being close to a city and I feel like I have every resource I need at that school,” Estrada said. “And they had four All-Americans the previous year, so the program speaks for itself.”
Estrada’s statistics and accomplishments at Highland also speak for themselves.
He was a two-time Golden League champion, a three-time placer at CIF, a one-time CIF finalist and qualified for the Masters Meet three times. He placed at Masters once and qualified for the State Finals once, finishing in the Top 16 of his weight class at State in 2022.
“We’re going to miss Bobby a lot, like coach says,” said Bobby’s father Robert Estrada, also an assistant wrestling coach. “He’s always putting his two cents in in the room, always trying to make everyone better. He’s always trying to be the fastest runner, the highest jumper. Everything we do in there, he’s always pushing himself to the limit and everyone is trying to mock what he’s doing, because he’s pushing himself. He’s placing. He’s putting in the time. While I’m sleeping in my room, he’s in the garage lifting weights, running up and down the street. That’s this guy right here. That’s why he is what he is. He’s been wrestling since he was seven, because he has the drive to be better at every stage he makes it to. When he gets to college, I’m looking forward to him doing great things.”
Bobby Estrada finished with an overall record of 71-17 at Highland and finished with a 3.7 GPA his senior year.
“The whole end of the year is bittersweet,” he said. “Knowing I’m going across the country and probably never see some of these people again, but I trust the process and trust the plan and take every day for what it is.”
He plans on majoring in business administration.
“I don’t see myself working for another person,” Bobby Estrada said.
He leaves for school in mid August.
“Bobby brings a lot of technique to our room, which is very appreciated,” Tim DeVestern said. “He’s very technical in everything he does. He goes around the room a lot, showing the younger kids and even the older kids, even myself sometimes he shares a new technique, which is awesome that he will share that.
“I’m always willing to hear other people’s input and Bobby has a lot of input. I love hearing from Bobby. He’s always been a helpful part of our team and looking forward to following him in his college career. I know he will make great strides.”
Highland assistant wrestling coach Jerry Galaviz said he has known Bobby Estrada since he was in youth wrestling.
“Bobby, I’ve known since he was seven or eight, so I’ve been coaching him since he was a little teeny bopper,” Galaviz said. “So to see the strides that he has made, to a young adult going to college is impressive. I’m proud of this kid. I can’t say enough about him.
“Bobby is the epitome of being a student of the sport. I’m a firm believe that in order to succeed in any sport — wrestling, baseball, football, tennis — you have to be a student. You have to know the history, the players that came before you. He’s always coming to me, telling me stories about wrestlers from the past. He’s extremely studious in that aspect. To see how he applies that to his own technique, his own form of wrestling is impressive.”
