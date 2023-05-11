 Skip to main content
Independent Baseball | Pecos League | Lancaster Sound Breakers

Hangar has new team

New Pecos League team will play 18 games at The Hangar

Lancaster Sound Breakers

MERISA JENSEN/Valley Press

Andrew Dunn, commissioner of Pecos League, holds a Lancaster Sound Breakers Jersey in front of the The Hangar in Lancaster. Tryouts will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Griffith Park and Spring Training will be next week at Lancaster High School. The Sound Breakers play their first game at The Hangar on May 26.

Baseball is coming back to The Hangar.

The Lancaster Sound Breakers of the Pecos League will be taking up residence this summer.

