A few Valley swimmers are preparing for CIF-Southern Section Division Finals this week.
The division finals were difficult to get into this year as CIF took just the top 16 times in each event, instead of the top 36 times.
Quartz Hill junior Emily Drossel has the fastest time in the 100-yard butterfly in Division 3 with a time of 58.07 seconds. The next best time is 58.49.
She is also entered in the 200 freestyle with the sixth-best time (1:57.46).
Quartz Hill’s girls 400-yard freestyle relay team also snuck into the Division 3 Finals with a 16th-seeded time of 3:55.82. The top-seeded time is 3:44.13.
The Division 4 Finals will be held at Santa Margarita Catholic High School on Saturday.
Quartz Hill junior Tibor Petho will swim in the Division 2 boys 500-yard freestyle today at Santa Margarita. He has the 12th-best time of 4:46.83.
Lancaster junior Destiny Carger will swim in the girls 100-yard backstroke in the Division 4 Finals on Saturday. She has the 13th seed with a time of 1:15.85.
Palmdale senior Jocelyn Hyman is the first alternate in the girls D4 100-yard freestyle, should a top-16 competitor need to drop out of the race. Her time is 1:02.24.
