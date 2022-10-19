Ducks Devils Hockey

Associated Press

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) is defended by Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) during the second period, Tuesday, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 4-2.

 

 Noah K. Murray

NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton, parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.