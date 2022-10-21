Ducks Bruins Hockey

Associated Press

Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) vies for control of the puck with Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the second period, Thursday, in Boston. The Bruins won 2-1 after a shootout.

 Steven Senne

BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Hall also scored in regulation for Boston (4-1), and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and stopped all four shots in the shootout.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.