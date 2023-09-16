Hall of Fame Bananas Baseball

Associated Press

Savannah Bananas catcher Vinny Rauso (14) tries to get fans to cheer before throwing a free T-shirt to the loudest section, during the team’s game against the Florence Flamingos, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga.

 

 Stephen B. Morton

The Baseball Hall of Fame is going Bananas.

An exhibit dedicated to the sport’s wackiest team, the Savannah Bananas, will open Friday at the hallowed shrine in Cooperstown, New York.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.