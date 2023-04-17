 Skip to main content
NBA | Western Conference Playoffs First Round | Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 | LA leads 1-0

Hachimura's big 2nd half leads LA past Memphis in Game 1

Lakers Grizzlies Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) reacts during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, in Memphis, Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made an early statement in the wide-open Western Conference playoffs.

Hachimura scored a playoff career-best 29 points, including 21 in the second half, and James added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the seventh-seeded Lakers beat the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 128-112 on Sunday in the opening game of their series.

