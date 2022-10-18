ALDS Guardians Yankees Baseball

Associated Press

The Yankee Stadium grounds crew pulls the rain tarp over the field during a rain delay before Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, in New York.

 Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK — After fans waited through a 2½-hour rain delay, Major League Baseball postponed the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Cleveland and New York — and the Yankees announced Nestor Cortes will start on short rest Tuesday against the Guardians.

Cleveland was expected to stay with Aaron Civale for the game, which was rescheduled for 4:07 p.m.

