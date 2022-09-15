Angles Guardians Baseball

Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Angels relief pitcher Ryan Tepera during the eighth inning of a game on  Wednesday in Cleveland. The Guardians won 5-3.

 David Dermer

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Wednesday for their sixth consecutive victory.

Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez each had three hits as AL Central-leading Cleveland (76-65) moved 11 games over .500 for the first time since September 2020.

