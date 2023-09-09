Guardians Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Guardians’ Gabriel Arias (left)is safe at second on a double ahead of a throw to Angels second baseman Brandon Drury (23) during the sixth inning on Friday in Anaheim.

 

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Josh Naylor drove in three runs, Logan Allen picked up his first victory in four starts and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Friday night.

It was Naylor's 11th game with at least three RBIs this season. Bo Naylor also drove in a run, marking the seventh time this season the Naylor brothers have had an RBI in the same game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.