Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) is congratulated by teammates Phillip Danault (24), Drew Doughty (8) and Sean Walker (26) after beating the Blues, 5-1, on Monday in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles’ four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night.

“Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.”

