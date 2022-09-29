LANCASTER — Tuesday morning marked the beginning of a longtime dream for Paraclete High School.
The Spirits held a groundbreaking and blessing for their new athletic complex, which will make their original 19.2-acre campus into a 30-acre campus.
“Our philosophy is that high school sports don’t exist to win championships, high school sports exist to build character in the kids,” Paraclete Principal John Anson said. “What this does is it gives us great opportunity for kids to be able to build character through athletics.
“The mission of the school is to bring kids closer to God and we’re able to do that through our academic programs, our campus ministries and our social justice programs, but it’s a big part of our athletic programs, too. What it means to me is we have another way of attracting kids to the school that’s going to allow us to share with kids the good news of God.”
The land between the current campus and Ave. M was purchased 17 years ago, but the dream to build an athletic complex was relegated to “some day.” Now, the hope is for it to be completed by May.
“We’re hoping that the field’s ready by graduation,” said Brandon Calandri, who was instrumental in helping get the project off the ground. “This project is pretty far down the pipeline already. As you can see, there’s equipment on site and we’re ready to go.”
Included in the plans is an 1,800-seat, multi-purpose stadium for football, soccer and track and field. The field will be made of turf with a rubber track.
The football team has always had to play and pay for other fields to use for their games, using Antelope Valley College, sometimes Palmdale, and even Knight when the Marauders’ stadium was being renovated.
There will also be two baseball fields, replacing the two that are already on campus, two softball fields, a practice field, a restroom facility, improved parking and much-needed ingress and egress for the school community.
“I think it’s a realistic timeline, because the bulk of it is moving dirt,” Anson said, adding that the junior varsity baseball and softball fields will probably come after May. “Really what it is, is it’s a reconfiguring of the 22 acres around the campus.”
Johnny Calandri, senior and current ASB president at Paraclete, helped get the ball rolling from some day to today, two years ago.
“He really pushed this project through,” Brandon, Johnny’s father, said. “It was Johnny who came to me and said, ‘Dad, I want to meet with Mr. Anson.’ ‘For what?’ He said, ‘We need to get a new sports complex built and there’s a path to do it.’ Through his idea and working with him, we were able to put some pieces together to help this become a reality.”
Johnny, now a senior and ASB president, originally planned to ask Anson for a football field, but when they met, Anson pulled out the original plans from 2009.
As a football player, he felt it was important to be able to play at home.
“Being able to play at our own field is going to be really important and mean a lot to the students,” he said.
The football field’s placement will cut into where the varsity baseball field sits now, so creating spaces for all the sports to play was a necessity.
“My original dream was just to get the football field, but they have to move the football field back and to the left and take out the baseball field, so we ended up getting a football field and a baseball field, which is great,” Johnny said.
Through the school and Calandri family connections, they were able to get in contact with the John and Dorothy Shea Foundation, which supports organizations involved with secondary and higher education, animal welfare, health, Catholicism and veterans. The foundation also donated to Paraclete’s last big project, the new two-story classroom building in 2006. The Dan Murphy Foundation, which also helped with the classroom building, also donated.
“We heard of the funding issues that were needed here and John and Dorothy Shea, in addition to a lot of local families, helped step up to the plate to be able to make this project not just be a dream but become a reality,” Brandon Calandri said. “Through the connections that we were able to have, to be able to get in contact with the Shea Foundation and put together a group of people to come in and fund this project, it became a reality today.”
The Calandri family has been involved with Paraclete since its inception, so they were more than happy to help make this happen for the school.
“It’s a commitment to the Valley,” Brandon said. “We got a call to action here. We got an opportunity to be able to get a complex like this built to help draw these young people into good athletic programs.
“Athletics is a crucial part in childhood development for accountability and a sense of service comes with it as well. Being able to provide the facilities that these kids need to have proper athletic programs, draws into this community in the most positive way.”
Brandon also cited Paraclete Director of Advancement and Marketing Vicki Novelli and the rest of the staff for their efforts in the project.
“It was definitely a collaborative effort,” Johnny said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do any of what I did without faith in my dad and faith in Mr. Anson.”
The City of Lancaster was also helpful in getting the plans approved.
“We are excited about this place,” Councilman and Pastor Darrell Dorris said. “Paraclete is a staple in this community, so it’s a good thing. We’re looking forward to it. However we can help the process get going. If it gets delayed or anything, it’s not going to be because of the Lancaster City Council.”
Dorris was joined by Councilman Ken Mann and City Manager Jason Caudle at the ceremony.
“Paraclete is a school that is long standing with the community, has great ties — there’s a lot of alumni in city government all the way down,” Dorris said. “And not just that, it’s just refreshing to see a school that not only teaches educational values, but spiritual values. We’re living in a world right now where morals is a thing of the past. Being a pastor on the council, I just believe that you have to have a two-fold approach — you have to learn through the books and I believe you should have a relationship with God. That helps people’s moral compass.”
The Most Reverend Gerald Wilkerson, Bishop of the San Fernando Region of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, offered a prayer during the ceremony inside Paraclete’s gym on Tuesday and later blessed the grounds with holy water.
“To see what’s going on here today is such a joy,” he said. “It’s a gift.”
He was also instrumental in fighting for the land and the approval of the plans, which were configured by D.A. Hogan and Associates.
Also on hand were: Tony Galla, the Regional Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles; Robert Harding, principal architect at D.A. Hogan & Associates; Theresa Anson, wife of John Anson; Ralph and Virginia Bozigian; Brandon Calandri’s wife Nicole Calandri; Sharon DeShane; Caryl Hier; Ron Hier; Hernando and Fran Marroquin; Athletic Director Ron McGuire and wife Suzanne McGuire; Margaret Neill, former longtime athletic director; Annamarie Rios, principal of St. Mary’s School; David Schatz, principal of Sacred Heart School; Dr. Jennifer Zellet, president of Antelope Valley College; principal engineer and 2000 Paraclete grad Ryan Duke; and Paraclete alumnus and Palmdale City Manager Ronda Perez.
The school also received commendations from Congressman Mike Garcia, represented by Jackie Owens; Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, represented by Assistant Field Deputy Charles Bostwick; and California State Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
The fundraising efforts with the Shea Foundation and other donors brought in $7 million for the $12.5-million project.
The Archdiocese and Paraclete chipped in some more money, but they are still looking for donations to cover the cost. Naming rights are also available.
To donate please call Victoria Novelli 661-943-3255 x128 or email Vnovelli@ParacleteHS.org or visit paracletehs.org, click on the Give tab and click the Make a Gift button.
Any gift will help secure the dream of Paraclete’s past and future athletes.
“It’s a symbol of community and being able to come together as a family with my class and accomplish the dreams of my friends and my own,” Johnny Calandri said. “It means the world. I couldn’t be more thankful for it.”
