Lakers Grizzlies Basketball

Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA playoff series, Wednesday, in Memphis, Tenn.

 

 Brandon Dill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Calling the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — regular season and playoffs — old and just another player might not seem very smart to most folks.

For Dillon Brooks, that’s just the Grizzlies’ defender trying to get under LeBron James’ skin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.