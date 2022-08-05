Russia Griner

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room after a hearing, Thursday, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia. A judge in Russia has convicted Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison.

KHIMKI, Russia — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, listened with a blank expression as an interpreter translated the verdict by Judge Anna Sotnikova, but her lawyers said later she was “very upset.” Griner also was fined 1 million rubles (about $16,700).

