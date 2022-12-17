Mercury Griner WNBA Basketball

US Army via AP

This photo provided by the US Army shows WNBA star Brittney Griner (right) being greeted by wife Cherelle after arriving at Kelly Field in San Antonio following her release, Dec. 9, in a prisoner swap with Russia. Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner posted to Instagram on Friday in her first public statement since her release. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

