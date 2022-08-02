Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, July 26, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia. Griner returns, today, to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted.

MOSCOW — Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate has expanded from a tiny, cramped courtroom on Moscow’s outskirts to the highest level of Russia-U.S. diplomacy.

The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returns to court on Tuesday, a month after the beginning of the trial in which she could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As the trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced rising calls for action to win her release.

