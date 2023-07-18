WNBA All Star Game Basketball

Associated Press

The Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner (center), of Team Stewart,  reacts as she is introduced before the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in Las Vegas. Team Stewart won.

 

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — Brittney Griner made an emphatic and emotional return to the WNBA’s midseason showcase event.

She scored 18 points, including her team’s first six, and put down two dunks in the league’s All-Star Game on Saturday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.