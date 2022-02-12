Griffins win first-round contest

PALMDALE — Another year, another strong playoff start for The Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s boys soccer team.
The Griffins played a strong second half to defeat visiting Brentwood 5-2 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on Friday.
“They were a little nervous, but once we got the ball and got the first goal, they started relaxing a little bit more,” TPAA coach Hadi Helmy said.
TPAA (12-0-1) scored three goals in the second half to put the game out of reach for the Eagles (10-5-2), after they came within one goal late in the game.
“It was a very tough first half where we went up one and they came back, but second half we kept going and I think we did a good job,” TPAA senior forward Josue Chavez said. “But we have to be ready for next game.”
The Griffins got on the board in the 12th minute when Chavez chipped in a cross from the left side.
Brentwood tied the game in the 34th minute when Cooper Hindshaw tipped in a rebound off of a save by Griffins goalkeeper Dorian Madrigal.
The tie didn’t last for long as Chavez took a ball down the left side again and turned to kick it cleanly into the back of the net.
“It felt good,” said Chavez, who added an assist to his two goals. “I want to do everything for the team. I want to put my all in the team. I want to win CIF and we’ve got to keep scoring goals and assists.”
The Griffins never let Brentwood get too comfortable, answering with goals both times the Eagles scored.
“There were moments in the game where we had a little trouble and then we got back in it and got in control of the game again,” Helmy said.
Randy Avalos scored from 15 yards out in the 42nd minute for Palmdale Aerospace, quickly putting his team up 3-1 to start the second half.
The Eagles pulled within one in the 57th minute as Caswell Friedman took a shot from 15 yards and buried it past a diving Madrigal.
In the 69th minute, Chavez charged the goal from the right side and as he got close, passed it to teammate Diego Cabrera, who poked it into the goal to extend the Griffins’ lead back to two goals, 4-2.
After a barrage of shots by Palmdale Aerospace, the Griffins scored again six minutes later as Ricardo Marroquin faced Brentwood goalkeeper Marcos Ikino head on and kicked it past him for his team’s fifth goal.
Christian Samayoa and Christopher Martinez each had assists for the Griffins.
Madrigal posted several quality saves for the Griffins to hold the Eagles to just two goals.
Palmdale Aerospace has nine seniors they count on and just as many freshmen.
“I’ve got about nine seniors and we’ve got a lot of ninth-graders, so hopefully next year it’s still strong,” Helmy said.
The Griffins won the Heritage League title with a 6-0 record. They have won four out of five championships since joining the league in 2017 and have only lost one league game in that span.
Now they are trying to keep their undefeated record intact as they travel through the playoffs.
“We’re trying to hold on to our undefeated record and make sure everyone knows we’re the best,” Chavez said.
Palmdale Aerospace reached the quarterfinals the past two years, which is the furthest the team has ever gotten in the playoffs.
“We’ve been working hard for this game and we’re going to keep working hard for every game,” Helmy said. “Our goal is to get to CIF and win it and do better than last year, of course. Every player is 120 percent committed. So, we’re ready. We’re here to win it.”
The Griffins move to the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday where they will play on the road at Marshall. Marshall defeated Elsinore 3-1 on Friday.
