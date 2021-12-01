Griffins top Knights

LANCASTER — It’s been a rough start to the season for The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, to say the least.
The Griffins have had a tough preseason schedule and started the season with an 0-6 record.
However, head coach Keith Bennett was all smiles after his team’s first victory of the season against Desert Christian.
“We had a rough preseason,” Bennett said. “But we learned a lot of things from our last game. We’ve definitely improved, and we’ll keep continuing to improve. We’re making shots now that we didn’t make two months ago.”
TPAA used a huge run in the second quarter to take control of the game and left the Knights’ gymnasium with a 54-23 victory over Desert Christian, Tuesday evening at Desert Christian High School.
“We played much more in control tonight. We hustled a lot tonight and they did the things I asked them to do,” Bennett said. “We struggle with presses, but tonight we were able to walk the ball down and run our offense. Of course, there are things we still need to clean up, but we did a lot of things better tonight.”
The Griffins (1-6) held a 10-8 lead with just under two minutes elapsed in the second quarter and took complete control following an 18-0 run over the next several minutes to take a 28-8 lead with 1:25 remaining before halftime. That stretch included a fancy jump stop layup by Byron Recinos and back-to-back buckets from Ozzy Ibarra.
Desert Christian (0-5) was held without a field goal the entire second quarter and scored just two points, both coming from free throws.
“This feels great. We’ve been really hungry for this win. We have a lot of new guys that are new to this sport,” Ibarra said. “We played unselfishly and as a team today. We moved the ball well and we cheered each other on. This win will definitely boost our morale.”
Ibarra led all scorers with 12 points. TPAA had two other players score in double figures including Ronnie Bridges with 11 and Matthew Cruz with 10. Recinos finished with nine.
The Griffins led 30-9 at halftime and the Knights’ first field goal of the third quarter came with 5:50 remaining, following a layup by Matthew Rogers. Rogers’ bucket broke a 10-minute field goal drought by the Knights all the way back to the first quarter when Rogers hit another bucket just before the end of the quarter.
“They started off very slow and they had to play catch up the remainder of the game,” first-year head coach Alvin Armstrong said. “Our team consists of one senior who has played the game and the remaining team has limited varsity experience. I did see some good things out there. They played with more heart in the second half and we can take that momentum moving forward.”
TPAA closed the third quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 44-15 lead heading into the final period.
Rogers led the Knights with 10 points. Jaiden Salva and Noah Bakewell each finished with four points for Desert Christian.
Desert Christian 29, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 21
Abby Williams led all scorers with 13 points to break the Desert Christian girls basketball team’s four-game losing skid.
The Knights (2-4) led 14-12 at halftime and was dominant in the third quarter, outscoring the Griffins (0-2) 12-3 to take a 26-15 lead heading into the fourth.
TPAA trimmed the lead to 26-19 late in the fourth quarter, but a steal and layup by Williams with less than a minute remaining sealed the game for Desert Christian.
Auriana Dragoo had six points for the Knights. Reilynn Zayas and Catherine Silva each had four points for the Griffins.
