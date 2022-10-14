Griffins top Knights in five sets

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy girls volleyball team honored its seniors on Thursday night with an improbable rally in the fifth set to win its final match of the season.
The Griffins trailed by five points when Desert Christian was serving for set and match point.
Palmdale Aerospace rallied for six consecutive points to win the set and the match in five sets 25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 24-26, 16-14 at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy High School.
The Griffins finish the season 9-11 overall and 5-9 and sixth place in the Heritage League, while Desert Christian finishes the regular season 12-11 overall and 7-7 in league. The Knights had secured fourth place and the final guaranteed playoff spot with a win over St. Monica Academy on Wednesday. The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday.
“Honestly, we were just praying,” Palmdale Aerospace’s Aniah Sandoval said. “We were down by a lot, so we just hoped that we could get a lead and win.
“It was very excited as a team. Our school is very supportive of us.”
Desert Christian matched its biggest lead in the fifth set when it took a 14-9 lead on a kill by sophomore Hannah Moore.
Palmdale Aerospace’s Anna Jimenez got a kill on the next play, starting a streak of seven consecutive points for the Griffins, with Sandoval serving.
“It feels great, even though it was so nerve-racking. I think we pulled it off,” Palmdale Aerospace senior Emily Velasquez said. “We were so low and we even thought that we weren’t going to make it, but I knew we could and I’m proud of all of us and I’m proud of everyone who pulled it off.
“I needed to trust them and Aniah gave me that confidence that, even though we were losing, to have fun while we were losing.”
Sandoval had an ace to tie the set at 14-14.
“I can’t even put into words how I feel. I’m excited,” Palmdale Aerospace coach Ashley Silva said. “Last time we played them, we lost in the fifth and for a moment they had me nervous, but I knew we would pull through. They came back from a pretty good point gap. I’m super proud of them and it’s their senior night. I think that energy definitely helped them win this game for us.”
The Griffins erupted in celebration on the court when they secured the victory and continued the party in a ceremony for their seven seniors — Sofia Gonzalez, Velasquez, Tayla Saiger, Niallana Greer, Nyela Robinson, Julyet Javier and Tenaya Lupercio — after the match
“It’s means everything for me, because it means everything for them,” Silva said. “They really wanted this for themselves and I’m happy that they got it because they deserve it.
“Although playoffs wasn’t in the cards for this season, I’m glad that we ended on this note, because they deserve it. Some of them have been playing for four years and this moment is pretty bittersweet. Desert Christian is a pretty tough competitor for us, so I’m glad we were able to take it to five.”
Desert Christian won the first meeting between the two teams on Sept 20, with the fifth set going to a tie-breaker, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 16-14.
“I think one thing that they did better this time around is they relied on each other,” Silva said. “They trusted each other and they used each other’s energy to stay positive. Mistakes are always made in volleyball, but the mindset is what’s most important. I think they came into this game knowing that they had to leave it all on the court. It was the last time some of them were ever going to play as a team. They took that into consideration and they played for each other and not for themselves.”
Palmdale Aerospace won the opening set before a packed and raucous crowd.
The Griffins led early in the set before Desert Christian took its first lead 18-17 on a kill by senior Illiana Vermieren.
The two teams exchanged lead before TPAA took the lead for good at 22-21. Vermieren had her fourth kill of the set to cut the deficit to 23-22, but the Griffins closed with out with two straight points.
Palmdale Aerospace’s Gianna Romero had a block, an ace and a kill in the set and Greer had a block and a kill.
Desert Christian answered back by leading the entire second set, jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead and pulled away at the end.
Moore had three kills for the Knights and sophomore Kylie Royster and seniors Kayla VanWelden and Audrey Weathers all had one kill apiece. Senior Riley Wiser had an ace.
Palmdale’s Aerospace’s Anna Jimenez had two blocks.
“In all honestly, I love watching them battle like that,” Desert Christian coach Matthew Cataldo said. “They do such a good job fighting. They’ve been in this situation so many times and they always fight hard. I really appreciate how they play the game. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, but that was a fun, fun match.
“In a lot of cases we come out on top in these five-set matches, so I think it was really good for them to see the other side of a team battling back from being down. That game experience, that knowledge that they’ve done it before, but then also seeing from the other side of seeing another team do it. I think that’s awesome experience for them being prepared going into playoffs.”
The Griffins responded in the third set, leading for almost the entire set. TPAA led by as many as 13 points, 22-9 and 24-11, on a kill by Jimenez.
Palmdale Aerospace clinched the set with a block by Jimenez on set point.
Greer had two kills in the set for TPAA, Jimenez had a kill and a block, Romero had a kill, Robinson had a block and Velasquez had an ace.
“I think we played great, honestly,” said Velasquez, a third-year varsity player. “Even though we were losing points, we came together as a team and we pulled it off. I’m just grateful to be on this team.”
Desert Christian led early in the fourth set, TPAA led briefly at 9-8, the Knights retook the lead and had an advantage of as many as three points, 15-12, on a kill by Moore.
The Griffins then went on an 8-0 run, taking a 20-15 lead.
“I feel like we played really well today,” Sandoval said. “We tried our best and we wanted to give our seniors the last night that they have of high school on the volleyball team.”
Desert Christian tied the set at 23-23 on a kill by Moore, before Palmdale Aerospace took a 24-23 advantage but could not secure set and match point.
Instead Vermieren had the first of two consecutive kills to give the Knights a 25-24 lead.
Desert Christian freshman Abigail McGaughey had an ace on set point, sending the match to the fifth and deciding set.
Desert Christian sophomore Abigail Williams, VanWelden and Vermieren all had two kills apiece in the fourth set, Moore had two kills and an ace, Weathers and Royster both had one kill apiece.
Jimenez had two aces for the Griffins, Tenaya Lupercio had two kills, Sandoval and Greer both had one kill apiece and Robinson and Romero each had one block in the fourth set.
