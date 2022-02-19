Griffins reach semifinals for first time

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team defeated Silverado 1-0 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 quarterfinals on Friday, reaching the semifinals for the first time in school history.
The Griffins will host Temple City in the semifinals on Tuesday. Temple City defeated Adelanto 2-1 on Friday.
Quartz Hill 1, St. Margaret’s 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team continued its run in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs with a 1-0 victory over St. Margaret’s in the quartefinals on Friday.
The Royals head to the semifinals where they will play at Crossroads on Tuesday.
Crossroads defeated Great Oak 1-0 on Friday. Crossroads knocked out No. 1 seed Sierra Vista in the second round.
Other Score
Sunny Hills 2, Palmdale 1 (3-1 PKs)
Baseball
Paraclete 11, Palmdale 1
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team won its season opener 11-1 against Palmdale on Friday night at Paraclete High School.
Jacoby Madise led the Spirits (1-0) at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a triple, Gabe Gonzales and Chase Chapman had two hits apiece, Sammy Lopez hit a three-run home run and Daniel Munoz added a two-run homer.
Paraclete pitcher John Balok got the win, striking out four in three innings and giving up one hit.
Paraclete will host North Hollywood on Friday.
Highland 11, Patriot 6
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Patriot 11-6 in a preseason game at Highland High on Friday.
The Bulldogs (3-2) had three players finished with two hits and four finish with two RBIs.
Shea Lewis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Darren Lewis was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Carter Wood was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Will Paxton was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Highland pitcher Eric Holman earned the win, giving up four hits and three runs in three innings. Highland reliever Nate Becker threw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit.
Highland will host Golden Valley on Wednesday.
