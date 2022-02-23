Griffins’ historic run comes to an end

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team made school history by reaching the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 semifinals.
The Griffins were 10-plus minutes away from making more school history against No. 1-seeded Temple City in the semifinals on Tuesday.
But the momentum of the game changed in a blink of an eye in Temple City’s favor and Palmdale Aerospace watched as the Rams celebrated a 3-1 victory.
“It was a tough loss,” TPAA coach Hadi Helmy said. “We were up and it changed in a few seconds.”
The loss hurt just a little more for the Griffins, who made it this far into the season undefeated. They finished with a 14-1-1 record.
“We made it far, we did what we did, it didn’t work out, but we’ve got many years to come,” TPAA sophomore Ivan Omana Lopez said.
The game was scoreless at halftime with winds out of the northeast wreaking havoc on the ball in the air. Temple City (22-3-2) had the advantage of the wind, but couldn’t get one through as Palmdale Aerospace goalkeeper Dorian Madrigal made several big saves in the half.
The Griffins finally got one through in the 63rd minute. A shot on goal was deflected by a defender and sent into the path of Omana Lopez, who quickly shot it into the net past the goalkeeper.
“It felt good,” Omana Lopez said. “Felt confident that we had the game. Got too confident and it didn’t turn out how we wanted it.”
The lead was short-lived as Temple City senior Aaron Garcia shot toward the goal seven minutes later and seemed to shock himself when it went in to tie the game.
Four minutes later Adrian Ellis put in the go-ahead goal for the Rams.
The Griffins were pushing and got a shot at the goal from the left side, but the player was fouled from behind and fell to the ground. The referee, at first, seemed to signal a penalty kick, but backtracked and awarded the ball to Temple City.
“I can’t believe he didn’t call that PK,” Helmy said.
The coaches weren’t the only people upset, as the fans started to voice their displeasure.
Helmy and his brother, Hany, the assistant coach received yellow and red cards, respectively.
The Griffins were called for numerous fouls and were handed several yellow cards, compared to just one or two of each for the Rams. A few times the linesman signaled a foul in favor of TPAA, but it was dismissed by the referee.
“I know we got like 12 yellows and they got two or three,” Helmy said.
After the non-call, on the other end of the field, the Griffins were called for a foul and Temple City received a free kick where Ellis put the game away with his second goal of the game.
The Griffins, the Heritage League undefeated champs, had a lot to celebrate this season and hope to get further next year.
“I’m very proud of them,” Helmy said. “They did great. It was a great season overall. Our goal was to get to CIF (championship game) and we were one step away. We’ll keep working hard and, hopefully, next year we can achieve our goal.”
The Griffins have nine seniors, but have a big contingency of freshmen and sophomores.
“A lot,” Omana Lopez said about how much he’s going to miss the seniors. “They made me get to where I’m at right now and I thank them for that. Hopefully, I can make them proud in my last two years.”
Temple City will host Los Altos in the finals on Saturday. Los Altos defeated Littlerock in similar fashion, 3-1.
