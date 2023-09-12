SEATTLE — Randal Grichuk drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 8-5 on Monday night.

Brandon Drury gave the Angels a 5-3 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the 10th before Julio Rodríguez tied it again with a two-run shot in the bottom half of the inning. It gave Rodríguez 30 homers to go with 36 stolen bases, making him the second-youngest in franchise history to join the 30/30 club behind Alex Rodriguez.

