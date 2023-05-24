MINNEAPOLIS — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Aari McDonald gave Atlanta it’s first lead of the game in the final minute and the Dream scored the last 11 points of the game to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 83-77 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta, which trailed by 19 midway through the third quarter outscored the Lynx, who had one basket in the last 6-plus minutes, 24-10 in the fourth quarter, and 14-2 in the last 3:33.

