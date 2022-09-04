DARLINGTON, S.C. — Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday night.

Gragson, tracking leader Creed, looked like his chance at victory might’ve slipped away when NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took over second. But as Larson and Creed fought side-by-side, touching several times in the final laps, Gragson moved low around both of them as Creed’s car had a flat tire and gave off sparks against the wall.

