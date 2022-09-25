NASCAR Xfinity Texas Auto Racing

Associated Press

Noah Grayson (9) celebrates with his crew in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

 LM Otero

FORT WORTH, Texas — Noah Gragson opened the NASCAR Xfinity playoffs by becoming the first driver in 39 years to win four races in a row, going to Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday after being just in front of a massive wreck that took out three playoff contenders.

“What a way to start off the playoffs on a high note,” Gragson said. “Just very excited, and very confident right now.”

