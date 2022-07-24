NASCAR Pocono Xfinity Auto Racing

Associated Press

Noah Gragson celebrates after he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday in Long Pond, Pa.

 Matt Slocum

LONG POND, Pa. — Noah Gragson kept a hard-charging Ty Gibbs at bay down the stretch and held on to win his third Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday night at Pocono Raceway.

Gragson also won at Phoenix and Talladega and he took JR Motorsports to victory lane for the second straight weekend. Justin Allgaier won last week at New Hampshire.

