Hall of Fame Finalists Football

Associated Press

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar holds one of his football helmets as he sits in front of a trophy case full of memorabilia from his playing days on Jan. 31, 2008, in Lakewood, Colo.

 

 Ed Andrieski

Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael, key members from dominant defenses in the 1970s and ‘80s, and game-breaking AFL receiver Art Powell are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

Gradishar, McMichael and Powell were announced Wednesday as the three senior candidates for next year’s Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.