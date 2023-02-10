Grabbing the Golden Goal

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team reached the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs last year.
This year, the Heritage League champion was moved up two divisions to Division 4.
That made for a tougher first-round game against Arroyo on Thursday, but the Griffins scored an exciting golden goal in overtime to take a 2-1 victory into the second round.
“It means everything for me, because I want the seniors to go out with a ring,” TPAA junior Chris Martinez said. “Give the school their first championship and give the glory to the school.”
After regulation ended in a 1-1 draw, the Griffins (14-1) pushed even harder in overtime, taking a shot on goal almost immediately after the period started. But it was saved by Arroyo goalkeeper Guillermo Del Rio.
Not too long after that, Palmdale Aerospace had another solid opportunity as sophomore Mathias Cabrera came up the right side of the goal and swiftly crossed it into the left bottom corner of the net, inciting pandemonium on the Griffins’ sidelines.
“Nice, the best feeling,” Cabrera said about scoring his goal. “It feels good.”
Cabrera started cramping in both legs near the end of the second half, but he played through the pain.
“I don’t know, I was just like, I think the team needs me, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to go in,’” Cabrera said.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy fans chanted, “Mati! Mati!” as the team celebrated.
“Everyone was screaming my name, that was crazy,” Cabrera said.
While the game was physical, and chippy at times, the Griffins showed great sportsmanship at the end of the contest. After the golden goal, Del Rio and several other Arroyo players fell face down on the turf, mourning the end of their season.
After celebrating with their team, several Griffins players went to each Arroyo player and helped them up, hugging them and complimenting them on a great game.
“We’ve got to get them to feel good, because they lost and that’s a bad feeling for them,” Cabrera said.
The Griffins were impressed with the play of Del Rio, who had five big saves in the first half, four in the second half and one in overtime for a total of 10.
“He saved some good shots,” Martinez said.
Palmdale Aerospace started peppering the goal in the second part of the first half and had several opportunities to score.
The Griffins finally got on the board as they pulled Del Rio out of the goal and Martinez found an opening behind the goalkeeper and put it away for a 1-0 lead.
“It felt great,” Martinez said. “It got us on the board. It got everyone hyped up, the motivation, watching the crowd celebrate with us, celebrated in the corner with … my family.”
TPAA coach Hadi Helmy thought his team could have put the game away in the first half.
“I think we complicated ourself a little bit,” he said. “The first half, we could’ve ended the game, basically, but it didn’t happen. … The boys have to learn that we were back too much. They get into the game and we try to coach them, try to tell them and they wouldn’t listen. Luckily, we got it in overtime.”
In the second half, TPAA continued to dominate possession, but Arroyo (9-10-3) had a few more opportunities.
The game was full of penalties on both sides, but one penalty cost the Griffins, as it led to the game-tying goal by the Knights.
Arroyo scored on a free kick that sailed into the top right corner of the goal in the 70th minute.
“It was tough,” Martinez said. “This is the hardest team, so far, we’ve played in season. They gave us a run for our money. But, at the end, we came out on top.”
Palmdale Aerospace didn’t let them keep the momentum the goal gave them as the players continued to press for the winning goal.
TPAA goalkeeper Dorian Madrigal had around six saves, four big ones in the second half.
The Griffins’ defense held strong for the entire game, despite losing some starters to grades.
“We had to adjust it, because we lost our defense,” Helmy said.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy will move on to the second round on Saturday where they will face Oxnard at home. Oxnard defeated Fountain Valley 2-1 on Thursday.
“We’ve got to keep trying, keep playing hard, keep giving everything we’ve got to win it,” Martinez said. “Give it everything, 100%, even more if we can.”
