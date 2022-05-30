LOS ANGELES — The Angel City Football Club (ACFC) lost to NJ/NY Gotham FC, 1-0, in an exciting rivalry match on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Gotham forward Ifeoma Onumonu had the game’s only goal, in the 57th minute.
Angel City had an excellent scoring chance early on, when in the second minute, forward Tyler Lussi crossed the ball to forward Christen Press inside the six-yard box. Press was one-on-one with Gotham keeper Ashlyn Harris, but sent her shot to the far post wide.
LA had another near miss in the 28th minute, when Lussi crossed the ball to Press, who put a looping header on target, but it was parried out for a corner kick.
The rest of the first half was fairly slow, without many quality chances on either side. Gotham largely looked to send the ball over the top and beat ACFC’s back line with their speed in behind, but ACFC made some strong defensive plays to limit them to low-quality chances.
“Momentum was very low in the first half whereas the second half was very high,” ACFC forward Jun Endo said. “We were not able to finish those chances. That’s going to be something that we are going to continue to work on.”
Gotham notched the game’s only goal in the 57th minute, when defender Caprice Dydasco found Onumonu to the right of the penalty area. Onumonu sent a powerful strike to the near post to beat Angel City keeper DiDi Haračić and put her team ahead.
“She’s one that we’ve done our homework on (Ifeoma Onumonu),” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “Obviously, I know her well as a player and for her she’s a real threat in the box, especially being able to just turn and get her shots off. It’s something that she does really well and we’ve highlighted it, but credit to her we just didn’t clear the ball well enough.
“Midge (Purce) nicked it and Iffy buried it. It was a well-taken goal and just being able to do it quickly, she didn’t take too many touches. I didn’t think it had gone in at first and then realized it had gone in, which was obviously disappointing.”
After the goal, Angel City ratcheted up the intensity and successively found more chances on goal as the half went on. They had a very near miss in the 80th minute, when midfielder Savannah McCaskill found Press in the box. Press sent a hard strike to the far post, which Gotham keeper Ashlyn Harris blocked. The ball ricocheted out of her hands and fell to Endo, who also put a shot on target, but it was cleared off the line by a Gotham defender.
The final 10 minutes of the game were chaotic, with Angel City spending much of their time inside Gotham’s 18. They tallied seven more shots before the final whistle, frequently capitalizing on missed clearances to shoot and pick up corner kicks, but failing to find the back of the net.
“The first half was not the best start,” Endo said. “The second half, I wanted to take that energy and start from scratch. But that’s a team effort moving forward. We want to go in with that confidence in the first half.”
Despite the loss, the stats were heavily in Angel City’s favor, with 23 shots to Gotham’s seven, including 18 from inside the box, and 53 touches inside the opposition box, compared to New Jersey’s 11.
“I have a whole bible of stats in front of me and we led every category other than goals scored and yellow cards,” Coombe said. “I think we showed real dominance in the second half. Initially, we were just rushing in the final third and really weren’t converting our chances. I think we showed a little bit more patience towards the end of the second half and that translated into entries into the box and touches in the box.
“The number of corners rained down on them so that was a real positive performance, but (we) just couldn’t find the net. On another day, you get two or three goals from that.”
Angel City is on the road, Friday, against the Portland Thorns at 7:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on Paramount+.
