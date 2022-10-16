APTOPIX ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball

Associated Press

The Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, right, and Josh Naylor, left, celebrate with Amed Rosario, center, after the Guardians defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Saturday, in Cleveland. The Guardians lead the series 2-1.

CLEVELAND — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner.

Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.

