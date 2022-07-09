Gonzales finds the right fit

LANCASTER — Although Gabe Gonzales shined at shortstop for the Paraclete baseball team, he played a few other positions for the Spirits in his four years on the varsity team.
Gonzales has that same flexible attitude when it comes to playing just one position at the collegiate level.
“Where ever I can get the most playing time. Where ever I can help the team the most,” Gonzales said.
He will get that opportunity at Vanguard University, an NAIA program in Costa Mesa.
Gonzales officially made his commitment to play at the school during a signing ceremony, along with several other Paraclete baseball players committing to schools, on May 11 in the Paraclete High gymnasium.
“Gabe anchored our infield defensively,” Paraclete baseball coach Greg Burnias said. “He was a great shortstop for us. He hit well for us. He was just an all-around player that coaches wish they could have. He does the small things on the field. He’s a good teammate. He’s a pleasure to have.”
Gonzales also played at third base and some outfield in his four years for the Spirits, three as a starter.
He said the Vanguard coach initially watched him during a summer game a few years ago.
“He came out to one of our summer games a couple of years ago,” Gonzales said. “He sent me an email, said he saw the game and liked what he saw. Ever since then we kept in touch, kept emailing back and forth. It got me here.”
Gonzales visited the campus late in 2021, which helped sway his decision.
“I just saw the campus. Got to talk to the coaches a lot and from there it was just seeing what my other options were,” he said. “At the end of the day, for what I’d like to be majoring in and opportunity I’m getting over there, Vanguard was the best fit for me.”
Vanguard also fits for Gonzales because of his desired major: nursing.
“I was accepted into a pre-nursing program at the school,” he said. “Being able to do that over there and to get the opportunity to continue to play baseball was a big part of my decision.”
Gonzales said he has wanted to study nursing since last year.
“It took me a while to try to figure out what I wanted to do in college and I felt that nursing was the best for me, just because I would like to stay close somehow to sports, but I’d also like to help others,” he said. “Just like to be able to make a positive impact in the lives of other people.”
Gonzales does not have any family members in nursing, which is how many people get into the field.
“I just felt like with sports, that nursing would be my best option academic-wise to be able to balance the two,” he said. “It was between nursing and kinesiology or something like that. I felt called stronger to nursing than I did to kinesiology.
“Mainly just because in nursing I would have a bigger impact on people’s lives than I might with kinesiology. But also, the medical field, there’s always the need for help there. I just felt that it was a safe route to go.”
He said he has always had an interest in science.
“I’d say science is always been something I’ve been interested in, figuring out the backbone of how things work and things like that,” Gonzales said.
The COVID pandemic also played a part in his desire to become a nurse.
“It was definitely a huge part of my decision,” he said. “Seeing how short-staffed some of the hospitals were and how many people were affected. How help could be needed at any time. You really don’t know when. Just seeing the pandemic affected people and how so many people needed help, that’s what made nursing a bigger thought of mine. It would just be a way to help so many people out.”
