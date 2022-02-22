Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun early followed by a few showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.