The Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto (22) smiles after being forced out at first by Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) during the first inning, Monday, in Los Angeles. Soto later hit an RBI triple and Gonsolin suffered his first loss of the season as the Nationals won 4-1.

LOS ANGELES — Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak.

The Nationals (33-65) brought the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium, where they won for the first time since the 2019 NL Division Series, against the team with baseball’s best record (64-31). The Dodgers’ season-high eight-game overall winning streak ended.

