Matt Fitzpatrick beats Spieth in a playoff at Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbour Town to secure his first victory since the U.S. Open last June.

