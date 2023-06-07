 Skip to main content
Golf | PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf Tour

Golf merger shocks sport

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end feud with LIV Golf

The PGA Tour abruptly dropped its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf venture on Tuesday and instead announced a stunning merger that creates a global operation featuring the world’s top players backed by the Saudis’ massive wealth.

As part of the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, the sides immediately are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf.

