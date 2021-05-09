QUARTZ HILL — Knight senior Adam Velazquez added to his historic boys tennis season, winning the Golden League singles title on Saturday, and the Lancaster doubles team of Gabe Perey and Aaron Johnston became the first doubles champions from their school in seven years.
Velazquez defeated Quartz Hill’s Connor Cheng, 6-2, 6-1, in the tournament championship match at Quartz Hill High School.
The accomplishment hadn’t quite sunk in for Velazquez following the match.
“I don’t know, honestly I don’t feel anything,” he said. “I think the first time I beat him (in the regular season), I felt more excited.
“But I was pretty nervous coming into the match, because there was so much pressure. I hadn’t lost all season and to lose in the championship would have been demoralizing. I feel pretty good though.”
Velazquez is just the second Knight boys tennis player to win a league title, the first being Michael Moore a few years ago, and the first to go into the tournament as the No. 1 seed.
He was also the first Hawk to finish the season undefeated and the first to sweep Quartz Hill in singles play.
“Despite COVID, it was a great senior year,” Velazquez said.
The entire season was a great accomplishment for Velazquez, who quit soccer to play tennis as a sophomore. In a short time, and with three to four hours of practice a day, he was able to rise to the top of the league.
“Thanks to my dad for supporting me when I quit soccer to play tennis,” Velazquez said.
The first few games against Cheng were tight, but Velazquez started to pull away with a strong serve and big returns.
“Once I started serving, I felt pretty loose and then from there it was just a mental game about who was going to serve better,” Velazquez said. “I practice (serving) the most. During the summer, I normally serve 2-3 hours a day, just get the consistency and hit water bottles.”
After playing strong tennis in the first round and semifinals, Cheng couldn’t find his rhythm against Velazquez and started getting frustrated with his errant shots.
“I felt fine in the first two (matches), and the last one I, I don’t know, I fell apart, I guess,” Cheng said. “I get frustrated pretty easily, so as soon as I miss a shot, it just goes down hill.”
He double-faulted a few times and his returns often went wide or long.
“I just couldn’t hit a ball in, that was my big thing,” Cheng said. “I just couldn’t hit a return, couldn’t get a forehand, couldn’t get a backhand, couldn’t get a volley, couldn’t get a serve. Just everything was not going in.”
Velazquez noticed Cheng’s frustration and used it to his advantage.
“I noticed he was getting a little bit shaky and inconsistent, so I knew if I just stayed calm and make him make the mistake, then that’s how I’d win,” he said.
Cheng won his first-round match 10-0 and went on to win his semifinal match against Knight’s Rabi Elkhoury, 6-1, 6-0.
He was OK with getting second place and qualifying for a spot at CIF Individuals.
“It felt good, I guess,” Cheng said. “I didn’t really have difficult first two rounds. I just felt bad about losing my last one.”
Velazquez had a bye in the first round when Eastside decided not to bring its players to the last-minute tournament. He then defeated Quartz Hill’s Henry Andrews 6-4, 6-0.
Andrews finished third after defeating Elkhoury 8-3 in the third-place match.
In doubles play, Perey and Johnston had to put a little more effort into their victory against the Palmdale duo of Raymond Espinosa and Jalen Joseph. The duo found a rhythm late in the second set to win 6-4, 6-3.
Perey ended the match with an exclamation mark, acing match point.
“It felt good,” Perey said. “I had my serve ready and then I was just thinking to myself that I was going to ace them and then I just aced the last dude and it felt nice.”
Johnston used his height to his advantage at the net, often spiking down winners.
“Net plays were fun, they were good, good setups,” Johnston said. “Thanks to (Perey’s) serves.”
The duo is believed to be the first Lancaster league champs in seven years, which was a big accomplishment for them.
“It feels nice,” Perey said.
Added Johnston: “It feels good, exciting.”
The Eagles had a bye in the first round before defeating Knight’s Elmer Vila and Anthony Buena, 6-1, 6-0, in the semifinals.
“We were getting our volleys in, our serves were high percentages, we were serving like never before,” Perey said.
Added Johnson: “Yeah it was on of the best we’ve played so far.”
Espinosa and Joseph, who decided to play tennis last year before COVID shut down their season, played tough against the Lancaster duo.
“We played them before and they’re tough,” Joseph said. “We’re just all about learning. We got more points than we thought we would get.”
The Falcons, seeded No. 3 in the tournament, won their first-round match 10-3 before pulling out a very close win over No. 2-seeded Diego Cacaras and Minh Houang in the semifinals. Espinosa and Joseph pushed the match to a third set, where they came out on top in the set tiebreaker, 12-10.
“We could have done better,” Joseph said. “But it was good, fun.”
They were extremely pleased to take second place and earn a spot at CIF Individuals.
“We came in thinking we were going to lose, no confidence at all,” Espinosa said. “We pulled through and then we pulled through the second one and then we lost the third one, but we’re still going to CIF, so it doesn’t matter.”
Added Joseph: “We did better than what we thought we’d do. … It feels great.”
Cacaras and Huoang took third place after defeating Vila and Buena, 8-3, in the third-place match.
