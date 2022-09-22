Golden opener

PALMDALE — Highland senior Matthew Donis and Quartz Hill senior Brianne Smith finished first at the Golden League cross country opener on Wednesday at Pelona Vista Park.
Smith had a dominant win in the varsity girls race, finishing with a time of 18 minutes and 16.86 seconds, just over two minutes faster than the second-place runner.
Donis won in a highly competitive boys varsity race, winning with a time of 16:10.79, nearly 16 seconds ahead of the runner-up, as six runners finished in under 17 minutes.
“It feels good. I came out here and did what I wanted to do and that’s just win and try to do it as comfortably as possible,” Donis said. “It was nice and smooth. It was fun. It was fun out there. I love all these guys. I’ve been competing with them for like four years now. I’m pretty close with them, so it’s nice fighting out there, but we’re all still friends.”
Donis finished second at the Golden League Finals last season and won the only two league meets during the regular season.
“Come out here and see how we stack up against the AV competition,” Donis said. “See what we need to work on. See what other teams need to work on. See how the AV is this year and the competition.
“I have somewhat high expectations for myself and the team has high expectations for me. The goals for this year are try to go undefeated here in Golden League and win State.”
Donis just broke the school record by 26 seconds in the Doug Speck Sweeps race at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic on Friday, finishing ninth overall with a time of 14:04.8
Donis finished 21st at the CIF State Championships last season at Woodward Park in Fresno. He placed 19th in the 3,200-meter race at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in the spring.
Donis said conditions were ideal Wednesday at Pelona Vista Park, with a temperature of 77 degrees during the race.
“It was good,” Donis said. “The weather is nice. It’s not too hot, not too cold. The wind isn’t too bad. Everything was just nice and perfect.
“That heat wave was awful. We didn’t even train. They canceled practice for almost two weeks straight. So we either had to run in the mornings or get together in the afternoon or the evening. So couldn’t ask for better weather.”
Littlerock’s Jonathan Guerra finished second in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:26.59, followed by Quartz Hill’s Eric Amaya (3rd place, 16:34.82), Quartz Hill’s Hector Hebmann (4th, 16:48.92), Littlerock’s Leonardo Lopez (5th, 16:54.59), Quartz Hill’s Daniel Zavala (6th, 16:57.40), Quartz Hill’s Brett Smithley (7th, 17:02.84), Littlerock’s Alberto Iniguez (8th, 17:07.42), Highland’s Daniel Linares (9th, 17:24.19) and Quartz Hill’s Malik Alexander (17:30.43).
There were a total of 55 boys in the varsity race.
Amaya was fifth at the league finals last year, Alexander was seventh, Iniguez was ninth, Guerra was 10th, Zavala was 11th, Smithley was 13th and Linares was 14th.
The Quartz Hill boys finished first overall with 30 total points, followed by Highland (2nd, 59), Littlerock (3rd, 74), Lancaster (4th, 102) and Palmdale (5th, 123).
Brianne Smith won the Golden League title for the second time last season.
Smith finished 19th overall in the Bob Day Sweeps girls race at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic on Friday, with a personal-record time of 16:28.9.
“Pretty good,” Smith said of the league opener. “It wasn’t that bad. It was pretty hot, I will say that. Definitely in the last mile, I felt the heat quite a bit.”
Smith said when temperatures were in the triple digits, it made running hard.
“We would do morning practices just to beat the heat,” Smith said.
Smith finished seventh in the CIF State Championship Division 1 race at Woodward Park in Fresno.
“Honestly to make it to State again and just enjoy my senior year,” Smith said of her goals this year. “I just keep doing my workouts. I continue working on hills, because I definitely need that for Mt. SAC and the Clovis course and then just build off from there.”
Smith said the hills on the State course are worse than the Pelona Vista Park course.
“I will say CIF definitely has, the hills are brutal,” Smith said. “Here, it’s more of the heat and the mentality of the race. You’ve got to stay headstrong and the hills won’t be as bad.”
Palmdale’s Jenna Johnson finished second overall with a time of 20:17.15, followed by Quartz Hill’s Giselle Andrade (3rd, 20:29.03), Quartz Hill’s Vanessa Montenegro (4th, 21:03.06), Quartz Hill’s Lea Rachal (5th, 21:21.81), Quartz Hill’s Andelin Briggs (6th, 21:35.05), Eastside’s Valeria Pacheco (7th, 21:38.07), Highland’s April Navas (8th, 21:42.86), Quartz Hill’s Allison Wong (9th, 21:47.15) and Highland’s Julia Sanchez (10th, 222:39.81).
Andrade finished fourth at the league finals last year, Briggs was eighth, Pacheco was 11th, Navas was 13th and Montenegro was 15th.
There were a total of 47 runners in the girls varsity race.
The Quartz Hill girls finished first overall with 15 points, followed by Highland (2nd, 56), Eastside (3rd, 69), Lancaster (4th, 130) and Littlerock (5th, 147).
