Golden League’s hot start

LANCASTER — Eastside High School hosted the first Golden League cross country meet of the season on Wednesday afternoon, with many runners competing on the course for the first time.
The Golden League runners were greeted with the warmest day in nearly a week on a flat course that featured grass, dirt and some muddy grass.
The course starts on the grassy football practice field next to the stadium and does two and a half laps around the campus before finishing on the track inside the stadium. An Eastside coach in a golf cart drove ahead of the lead runners of both races to guide the course.
“It’s a little different, usually we run at Pelona Vista, which is hilly and it’s mainly dirt,” said Quartz Hill junior Vanessa Montenegro, who finished second overall in the girls varsity race. “Here, it’s grassy. A little muddy in the grassy areas and a little dirt. It’s fun trying out something new.”
Lancaster High junior Issaiah McCorvey won the boys varsity race with a time of 16 minutes and 17 seconds.
“I’m looking forward to the next race. I didn’t get the time that I wanted to get, but it happens,” McCorvey said. “Not the best conditions, it’s kind of hot, but I went out and gave it my all.
“I feel good going into league. I hope to maintain first throughout the whole league. Me and my team are all looking up to break goals this season.”
McCorvey finished third overall with a time of 16:01.61 at the Golden League Finals last season, which was run at Pelona Vista Park, the primary course for most varsity cross country races in the Antelope Valley.
Eastside High is one of two alternate locations for Golden League meets this season, along with Pearblossom County Park in Littlerock.
“It was cool. It’s kind of repetitive, but it’s a nice switchup from Pelona all the time, so it’s nice,” McCorvey said of Eastside. “There’s a lot more league meets, so they’re changing the locations. It’s all flat, so that’s always nice. It’s a good, flat course.”
Quartz Hill senior Daniel Zavala finished second overall with a time of 16:31.
Zavala said he was motivated after having a career-low showing at the Cool Breeze Invitational in Pomona on Saturday.
“Pretty good,” Zavala said. “Our opener, I don’t know what happened. It wasn’t a good day for me, so I feel like today, to go out here, get that mojo back and keep the ball rolling.”
Zavala had a plan competing with McCorvey.
“Going into it, it was part of the strategy to use him, because this league meet we’re just trying to get a league win,” Zavala said. “Once I saw how close I was, I wish I stayed with him at the beginning, because I know he’s been racing for three years. He’s kind of killing it. On paper, he’s going to win league, so I thought about how he runs and try to adjust to it.”
Zavala was running the Eastside course for the first time.
“It was alright,” the four-year varsity runner said. “It was hot out and windy and muddy, but going into it I kind of expected it and couldn’t use it as an excuse, because it’s the same for everyone.
“It was nice. I feel like it is good to not be at Pelona Vista the whole time. This year we have seven league meets. It’s going to be a long season.”
Quartz Hill junior James Hayes, a third-year varsity runner, finished third with a time of 16:41 and was also competing on the course for the first time.
“I felt good,” Hayes said. “It was fine, but it was really hot. That was a big struggle.”
Quartz Hill’s Anthony Gonzales finishing third (16:52) and Littlerock’s Alberto Iniguez was fifth (17:04).
“I think we are in a good spot, our team,” Zavala said. “Taking it race by race. Keep improving. I have confidence in my boys and trust my coaches.”
Highland junior Jenna Johnson finished first overall in the girls varsity race, with a time of 19:35.
“I’m really happy,” Johnson said. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy. I’m really happy. I’m really excited for the rest of the Golden League to continue progressing.
“It means a lot, especially after last week. I was a little discouraged at Cool Breeze, especially with my last track season. It was all discouraging. I just really had to sit with myself mentally and build my goals and plan for the future. It’s convinced myself and shows me that I can do what I tell myself I can. Shows myself that I can really achieve my goals and that anything is possible and that I just really need to work hard in practice and keep my head up.”
Johnson said she ran the course last year in the Eastside Invitational, when she was going to Palmdale High.
“This time around, I’m very thankful I had people to run with,” Johnson said. “Last year at the Eastside Invitational, I didn’t. It gets boring. I like it. It’s nice and flat. It’s simple.
“I don’t really think it influences anything or affects anything. If anything, I think Pelona is more challenging. It’s more open. I don’t think it really does anything. I would say some of my coaches do a good job in getting us ready to run on certain types of courses. For example, at Cool Breeze we were running on asphalt and grass and dirt, so the hard practice that week before the meet, they made us run on those types of surfaces just to get us prepared for it. But I don’t know, I just run. I didn’t think about the course, unless there’s hills.”
Quartz Hill junior Vanessa Montenegro finished second at Eastside on Wednesday, with a time of 19:49.
“It was very fun and a little challenging with Jenna and Giselle (Andrade) all together in a group until later, the second half mile when we started parting ways,” Montenegro said. “I feel whatever the outcome is whatever I put in at practice, so whatever I put in at practice is what I get in the races.”
Montenegro was also running the course at Eastside for the first time.
“It was challenging, but very fun and flat. Flat course,” Montenegro said. “The heat, but over time you get used to it.”
Quartz Hill’s Giselle Andrade was third (20:23), Knight’s Addison Johnson was fourth (21:11) and Highland’s Joan Cantila (21:30) was fifth.
Johnson finished fourth at the Golden League Finals last season, with a time of 19:26.05 and Montenegro finished fifth overall with a time of 19:35.80.
After almost a week of cooler temperatures, it was considerably warmer during the races on Wednesday.
It was 87 degrees at the start of the boys varsity race at 4:45 p.m. There was a water station for runners in the middle of the course.
“It was really hot,” Johnson said. “I’m glad they were doing water. They were giving us water that we were throwing on ourselves. That helped, but it was really hot. It was kind of annoying, because you could move to get into the shade, but then you’re further from the turn.
“I was kind of distracted by opponents. It wasn’t terrible, but the water station really helped.”
McCorvey said he was too focused on his running to worry about taking time for a water break.
“It’s pretty hot today,” McCorvey said. “I wasn’t really trying to stop to grab some water. I couldn’t do that. I can’t really stop and take a sip and keep going.”
Zavala said the Quartz Hill coaches also help their runners prepare for different conditions as they have a goal of reaching State.
“It’s a little difficult, but our coach is brilliant,” Zavala said. “He’s helping us work around it, getting acclimated. He’s preparing us, because we’re trying to make it to State.”
