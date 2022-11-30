Golden League opener

PALMDALE — The Golden League soccer season opens so early that some teams are unable to play a preseason match.
The Knight girls soccer team was ready for its league opener at Highland High School on Tuesday, dominating play at times in a 3-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
Highland was playing its first match of the season, while Knight lost to Paraclete 4-2 on Nov. 14.
“We literally had one scrimmage to prepare for this, so it was kind of tough,” Knight first-year coach Nestor Rodriguez said. “The girls are starting to communicate better and starting to get better. I feel the communication, since we only had one scrimmage together, a couple of practices together. The chemistry between them is increasing. ... It took us that first half to get comfortable and to start knowing each other and knowing the movements of each other.”
The Hawks had several scoring opportunities early in the first half before senior Victoria Martinez, a four-year varsity player, scored the match’s first goal in the 32nd minute.
Martinez hit the top-right corner on a breakaway from 15 yards out, on an assist by Knight senior goalie Annabella Gonzales.
“It feels really good,” Martinez said of the win. “Just keep my composure and stuff. It’s a little nerve-racking at first, but once you start playing, it all goes away, the stress.”
Martinez finished with two goals, scoring again in the 52nd minute on a chip shot from 10 yards on an assist from senior Vivian Martinez.
“I think our communication on the field, because we’re basically like a newer team,” Victoria Martinez said. “I think we’re learning each other on the field, at least.
“I played the same position. A lot of the people who left were starters, so it was definitely new.”
Knight senior Monserrat Ochoa capped the scoring for the Hawks, finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute.
Ochoa got past the Highland defense and a charging Highland goalkeeper, scoring from 5 yards.
“This is definitely a confidence booster for us,” Nestor Rodriguez said. “It got the girls confident from losing our last match to now winning this match, 3-0. It helps us coming into the next game, which is Palmdale, which is going to be another tough, tough match. They tied Paraclete. It’s going to be tough.
“It’s the perfect result for us to go to the next game and to win at home.”
Annabella Gonzales made five saves in the shutout for the Hawks, while Highland freshman goalie Izabella Martinez made 16 saves in the net for the Bulldogs.
Izabella Martinez made a diving deflection of a shot by sophomore Kelsey De Leon in the 12th minute and a shot on a subsequent corner kick went off the crossbar.
De Leon collided with Izabella Martinez in the 18th minute, with De Leon’s shot trickling towards the net, but a Highland defender cleared it.
Victoria Martinez had a header go high on a corner kick by sophomore Anahi Mejia in the 24th minute.
Knight senior Lillianna Monroy had a chip shot on an open net go wide right in the 42nd minute.
Victoria Martinez had a contested shot cleared by Highland freshman defender Stacy Dreiling in the 43rd minute.
Victoria Martinez had another header go high, in the 72nd minute on a free kick by Vivian Martinez from 20 yards.
Highland had one of its best opportunities in the 78th minute, as sophomore Miranda Sotelo had a free kick from 10 yards out go just high, grazing the top of the net after going over the crossbar.
“Pete Knight’s always been a great school,” Highland first-year coach Charles Gordon said. “They have great coaches. They do a great job of getting their athletes ready. Today the ball just didn’t bounce our way. It’s a learning curve. We’re just going to take it, learn from it. Get better tomorrow at practice and prepare for Thursday’s game.”
Highland will play at Littlerock on Thursday.
“I think the girls actually performed really well for the first time out,” Gordon said. “I think we just had a couple of mistakes that happened on the field that we just have to adjust and learn from.”
Both teams made coaching changes, as well as losing players to graduation.
Gordon coached the Quartz Hill boys last season, as the Royals advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Championship match, losing to Artesia 1-0 in overtime.
Nestor Rodriguez coached with the Knight boys last season.
The Knight girls finished second in the Golden League last season, with a 12-1-1 league record, while Highland was third (9-5).
Knight will host Palmdale, which finished tied for fourth in the Golden League last season, on Thursday.
