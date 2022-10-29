Ducks Golden Knights Hockey

Associated Press

Vegas center Nicolas Roy (10) scores against Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the second period on Friday in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 4-0.

LAS VEGAS — William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Logan Thompson made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 in a Friday matinee commemorating Nevada Day.

Thompson had his second shutout of the season and third overall to help Western Conference-leading Vegas improve to 7-2-0. Karlsson had his third multi-point game of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.