Stanley Cup Panthers Golden Knights Hockey

Associated Press

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill skates with the Stanley Cup on June 13. Vegas re-signed Hill to a two-year deal on Friday.

 Abbie Parr

The Stanley Cup champions ponied up to keep the goaltender who backstopped them to their first title, and a handful of NHL teams shed salary to prepare for free agency.

The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed playoff hero goalie Adin Hill on Friday to a $9.8 million, two-year deal that carries an annual salary cap hit of $4.9 million through 2025. Hill is the second contributor to the Cup run to get a new deal in Vegas after Ivan Barbashev signed a $25 million, five-year contract earlier in the week.

