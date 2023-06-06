Stanley Cup Panthers Golden Knights Hockey

Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (right) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, Monday, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 7-2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

LAS VEGAS — No team in more than 25 years has been more dominant than the Vegas Golden Knights through the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final.

They have outscored the Florida Panthers by eight goals, including Monday night’s 7-2 victory in Game 2 that put the Knights two wins from the first championship in the franchise’s short six-year history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.