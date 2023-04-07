Kings Golden Knights Hockey

Associated Press

Kings center Phillip Danault (24) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 5-2.

LAS VEGAS — After Los Angeles appeared to strike first Thursday night, the Kings' goal was waved off for being offside following a coach's challenge.

The Vegas Golden Knights didn't let the moment go to waste, scoring four goals on their first six shots to take a major step toward clinching the Pacific Division and the top seed in the Western Conference with a 5-2 victory.

