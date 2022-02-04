Golden champs again

PALMDALE — The Palmdale boys soccer team couldn’t celebrate fully until the final whistle on Thursday night, but when they did, it was as Golden League champions.
The Falcons had a one-goal lead at Highland High School for most of the league finale, adding a goal in stoppage time for a 2-0 victory over Highland to clinch Palmdale’s third consecutive Golden League title.
“It feels great. Three years in a row for me, being Golden League champs, since I’ve been on varsity,” said Palmdale senior Jorge Solorzano, who scored in stoppage time. “I feel like our hard work really kept us on top of this game. There were little mistakes, but I feel like once we put in our hard work and a little bit of talent, I feel like we’re probably unstoppable here in this AV, because we have really talented players.”
Palmdale (11-1-4, 10-1-3) finishes the regular season in sole possession of first place, while Highland (7-5-5, 6-3-5) finishes fourth, securing a playoff berth. The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Tuesday.
“It feels great. It’s the third time again. It feels good,” said Palmdale senior Edgar Rios, a four-year varsity player. “It was a very tough game. I think all games against us are very physical. Not to sound cocky, but we’re at the top and everybody wants to beat us.”
Rios gave the Falcons an early lead with a goal in the 11th minute.
Rios had a breakaway and got the ball past the Highland goalie, managing to steer the ball towards the goal while falling.
“It’s better for us to get hard games like this,” Rios said. “It prepares us for CIF. I think just keep mentally strong. I think that’s going to be the most important thing.”
Solorzano had a shot from five yards blocked in the 24th minute and freshman Alex Omas had a header from eight yards sail wide left in the 25th minute.
Palmdale senior Anthony Robles appeared to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead in the 35th minute, on a leaping header from a free kick by Solorzano from 45 yards. Solorzano perfectly placed the ball for Robles near the far post, but Robles was ruled offsides.
“I feel that for them it was really intense because I think they were trying to qualify for CIF and for us, win or lose, we’re still going to be champs, but obviously you don’t want to end the season straight into CIF with a loss,” Solorzano said. “You always want to win and what better way to do it than an away game.
“I feel that this game is really going to help us because from here we’re going to work on our defensive tactics. Like our coach always tells us ‘It’s one and done in the playoffs.’ We always have to fix our mistakes and give it our all.”
Palmdale’s 1-0 lead seemed precarious, as Highland intensified its attack in the second half.
“Like I said before, we get everyone’s best game,” Palmdale coach Christian Hernandez said. “They’re going to want to beat us. It’s a good second-half team there. They were putting some pressure on us. We’re battling. Our guys were working. I couldn’t be more proud of this group. They have battled all year.”
Highland junior Jakob Rodriguez Katz had a shot from five yards deflected by Palmdale junior goalie Dylan Martinez in the 42nd minute and another shot deflected by Martinez in the 48th minute.
Katz worked his way back into the box less than a minute later, but he was swarmed by three Palmdale defenders. The Bulldogs were unable to capitalize on an ensuing corner kick, with the ball being contested in front of the goal.
Highland senior Jose Soto had a shot go wide left on a corner kick in the 64th minute.
The Bulldogs had one of its best chances in stoppage time, as Soto headed the ball off a free kick by senior Evan Valenzuela from 30 yards, but Martinez made the save in traffic to preserve the lead and the shutout.
“It was a great game,” Highland coach Barry Cobb said. “Props to Palmdale. They’re a great team. It’s always fun to battle against them. Senior night, it’s hard, right, for the boys to lose on your home field, but Palmdale is a good team. They’ve got great coaches. They represent the AV, just like we do.
“We get to move on to the playoffs, so it’s good for us. We haven’t been there in a while, so hopefully we can make a nice run through the CIF playoffs. Congratulations to Palmdale. Well played.”
The momentum quickly turned as Palmdale was awarded a free kick just outside the Highland box two minutes later, when Solorzano was fouled at the 12-yard line.
Solorzano perfectly placed the free kick to the right of a diving Highland goalie, sophomore Jose Chavez.
“It gave us a little breather,” Rios said. “It was all the way until the end, but it gave us a breather the last two minutes.”
The second goal ignited a bigger celebration for the Falcons.
“I feel that hard work is a very important part of the game, but I feel you have to be mentally prepared,” Solorzano said. “Like many great teams say, ‘Defense wins championships.’ I feel that with hard work, offense and defense, the rest is history.”
The Falcons had a celebration worthy of a league championship following the victory, complete with a team huddle, singing and a team photo.
Palmdale won the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship last season and advanced to the CIF Southern California Regional Division 4 Championship, falling just short of an undefeated season, with a 17-1-4 record.
“We have some good, experienced players coming back,” Hernandez said. “Jorge, the kid is great. He’s phenomenal. Anthony Robles in the back. A leader, leading our back line. It’s continuing what we started last year and these guys are hungry. If they keep doing what they’re doing, we have a chance to come out and compete again for another CIF title.
“We’ll prepare ourselves until then, get some rest. Enjoy this victory. Enjoy the moment. These kids have worked hard all year. We’ll get back on Monday and get back to work.”
Palmdale and Highland tied 1-1 in the first matchup on Jan. 12.
It has been five years since the Bulldogs last qualified for the playoffs.
“They’re top-notch champs,” Cobb said of Palmdale. “Props to coach Christian. He’s a great guy. He runs a good program for his boys. They deserve it. It’s a great match to compete against them. They’re in a different division and they are the reigning champs. We know we can compete with them. They got us, but we tied them last time, so we know we can hang there with them and it helps our team as we move forward to play at a high level like that, with coach Christian and those guys.”
Highland honored its eight seniors before the start of the game with its Senior Night.
“Thanks for a great year from all the coaches, we enjoyed it, for our seniors,” Cobb said.
