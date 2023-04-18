US Canada Hockey Women

United States players pose after beating Canada 6-3 during a gold medal game at the Women’s World Hockey Championships, Sunday, in Brampton, Ontario.

 

 Nathan Denette

BRAMPTON, Ontario — In less than a year since taking over as coach, John Wroblewski has brought a women’s hockey gold medal back to the United States for the first time since 2019.

While both Wroblewski and USA Hockey are open to continuing their relationship, the question remains as to whether he’ll be behind the bench for next year’s world championships in Utica, New York.

