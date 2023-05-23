Gold team shines in 1st Larry Lake Softball All-Star Game

LANCASTER — The inaugural Larry Lake High School Senior Softball All-Star game wasn’t as represented as many would have liked, but that didn’t mean there was a lack of talent on the softball field at Antelope Valley College.
This was the first year the Lancaster West Rotary Club sponsored a senior all-star softball game. The club has sponsored a senior all-star baseball game for the past 49 years, which has produced several Major League baseball players.
The game was supposed to have 15 players on each team, however, several factors prohibited that from happening. Boron High School, which was supposed to have four players represented, are still participating in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 playoffs with a semifinal game today at home against Washington Union. As a result, the seniors could not participate in the recreational game.
Each team had six seniors on Sunday and the others were fill-in players.
Still, it was an amazing event, as there were home runs, diving catches and lots of smiles.
“This felt good for us seniors,” Rosamond’s Maddy Moore said. “It was a fun day to compete, and a fun way to end the season. During my season, I don’t get to play against girls from Lancaster or Highland, so it felt good.
“It was a good way to end the season after playoffs. From my standpoint, I feel like I could have done better.”
Spectators would argue that statement.
Moore, the second batter of the game, had more than a 10-pitch at-bat before she ripped a home run over the left-field fence off Kern Valley starting pitcher Kerri Sundberg, to give her team a 1-0 lead. Moore’s Gold Team defeated the Blue Team, 6-3, Sunday morning at Antelope Valley College.
Eight schools were represented from around the Valley, including Antelope Valley High, Knight, Quartz Hill, Highland and Palmdale for the Blue Team, and Lancaster, Rosamond and Cal City for the Gold Team, along with Kern Valley, which had one player on the Blue Team. Lancaster assistant coach Roger Zinn managed the Gold Team, while assistant coach Brian Roberts from Highland led the Blue Team.
Moore went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs. She also pitched three solid innings, earning her Pitcher of the Game.
Knight’s Jizelle Sigaran of the Blue Team took home the game’s Most Valuable Player award. She didn’t have her best day at the plate finishing 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored. She, however, played exceptional defense at third base.
“It’s kind of sad to leave these girls that I’ve been playing with and against since I was 8 years old. But I can say I got to play on a college field,” Sigaran said. “I had a lot of fun memories, but playing in the heat was the worst. It’s hard to explain. I can look back and say it was a great experience.”
Cal City’s Natalia Hernandez, who will take her talents to AVC next season, was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Gold Team. Teammate Tawny Greene smacked her first-ever home run over the center-field fence in the top of the fourth inning. She finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
“It felt really good. I have come close but never hit one. I finally got it,” said Greene of her home run. “It was nice meeting other girls and playing with and against them. There was great camaraderie there. Everyone was nice and welcoming. It’s bittersweet, but I’m ready for a new chapter.”
Rosamond’s Amber Hufford had a single and run scored for the Gold Team and teammate Hailey Watkins from Lancaster, pitched two solid innings in relief of Moore.
“I must admit I was a little nervous out there,” Hernandez said. “But it wasn’t bad; the girls were all very friendly and there was an instant connection. It was more low key but a lot of fun. It was such a good experience and very memorable. I enjoyed playing with different girls that I don’t normally play with.”
AVC-commit Dana Roberts, of Highland, led the Blue Team by finishing 2-for-3 with a double. Other players on the Blue Team were AV High’s Melody Hernandez, Quartz Hill’s Victoria Arcos and Palmdale’s Liliana Villegas.
“I got to meet a lot of new people,” Dana Roberts said. “One thing that I love about softball is that it brings people together. I had a great time. It’s sad to think that some of these girls may never play again, but I wish them all the best.”
Two softball players received the Dick Spann Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for having a 4.0 GPA or higher: Villegas (4.48) and Sundberg (4.0).
