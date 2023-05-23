 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Inaugural Larry Lake High School Senior Softball All-Star Game

Gold team shines in 1st Larry Lake Softball All-Star Game

  • 0

LANCASTER — The inaugural Larry Lake High School Senior Softball All-Star game wasn’t as represented as many would have liked, but that didn’t mean there was a lack of talent on the softball field at Antelope Valley College.

This was the first year the Lancaster West Rotary Club sponsored a senior all-star softball game. The club has sponsored a senior all-star baseball game for the past 49 years, which has produced several Major League baseball players.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.